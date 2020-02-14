Timothy Earl Garrison, 64, Pennville, passed 9:04 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. He was born Nov. 10, 1955, in Blackford County. He served his country in the U.S. Army.
Family and friends may gather at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor Street Montpelier, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Celebration of life at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Interment following in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Montpelier. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the Millard Brown American Legion.
Arrangements by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
