Timothy B Hamilton, 65, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at his Gas City residence. Tim was born on Aug. 23, 1955, to the late Theodore and Evelyn Hamilton. He joined the Marines after high school, and then worked for St. Joseph Hospital, which is now St. Vincent Hospital, in Kokomo for 32 years, before retiring. Tim was a hard worker and loved to be busy. As a kid, Tim liked playing baseball. When he had children of his own, he loved to coach their baseball teams. He was also a great cook.
Tim will be missed by his sons, Kyle Hamilton of Fairmount and Todd Hamilton of Gas City; brothers, Terry Hamilton of Clearwater, Florida, and Theodore (Angela) Hamilton of Gas City; nieces and nephews, Ashley (Matt) Weyrick, Lindsay Rosely, Tyler (Jessica) Hamilton, and Wendy Dabb, all of Marion, Tom Wesling of Gas City, and Rob (Joy) Harms of Noblesville; and six grandchildren.
