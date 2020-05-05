Timmy Dean Cormany, Jr., 54, passed away in Marion on April 30, 2020. He was born in Marion to Timmy Dean Cormany, Sr. and Karen S. (Thomas) Wright. Timmy honorably served in the United States Marine Corp and retired after 20 years of service. He is also survived by his wife, Lisa Cormany; children, Amanda Huffman; Melissa (Jayke) Rooks; grandchild, Deklan Rooks.
Burial will be held in the Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion, Indiana. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com.
