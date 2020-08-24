Tiara Shepperd-Holland, 38, Gas City, passed away at 5:47 pm on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Marion on Friday, April 2, 1982, to John Ritter and Pamela Fleenor. On April 3, 2019, she married Andrew Holland, and he survives.
Tiara graduated from Mississinewa High School and attended Ivy Tech. She was an extremely good cook and loved teaching her daughters how to cook. She loved to just drive around to get out of the house. She will be remembered as a jokester and will be missed by several friends and extended family.
Survivors include her husband, Andrew Holland of Gas City; parents, Pamela (Matthew) Fleenor of Gas City; biological father, John Ritter of Gas City; daughters, Deja (boyfriend, Branden Cruz) Trejo of Gas City, Bianca (boyfriend, Austin Haisley) Trejo of Gas City, and Genevieve "Gigi" Stapleton of Converse; brother, Chris Fleenor of Gas City; half-sisters, Jolene "Beenie" Teegarden of Gas City, Jennifer Gray of Converse, Shannon Cookenmaster, and Amanda Shorkey; grandmother, Ruth (Sugar) Shepperd of Gas City; sister-in-law, Connie Hevner; special niece, Ashley Hevner; aunts, Theresa (Jim) Doyle, Ginny Johnson, Midge Sanger, Carmen Andrews, Pam Binnion, and Dreama Dunbar; uncles, Mike (Karen) Shepperd, Russ Fleenor, Sam Ritter, Russell Ritter, Harry Ritter, and Floyd Ritter; special uncle, Victor Orona; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; best friends, Micah David (partner in crime) and Alicia Jones; special friend, Stephanie Auler; lifelong friend, Kimberly Royse; and babysitter, Angie Andrews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ronnie Shepperd, Hugh (Johanne) Fleenor, and Bill (Carmen) Ritter; great-grandparents, Happy (Nellie) Clark and John B. (Katherine) Moore; aunt, Jenny Ritter; uncles, Richard Ritter, Tom Ritter, and Ed Andrews; great-uncle, Toby (Lila) Moore; and great-aunt, Betty (Keith) Kimes.
The family will receive visitors from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Tiara's life will begin at 4:00 pm with Pastor Jeff Horseman officiating. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park at a later date.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
