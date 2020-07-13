Thomas W. Joyner, 82, of Geneva, IN, passed away at 5:30 AM on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his home in Geneva, IN. He was born on Thursday, August 26, 1937, in Johnston County, NC.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N Washington Street Geneva on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM.
A service to celebrate his life will be at Downing-Glancy Funeral Home at 3:00 PM on Friday, July 17, 2020. Interment will follow in the Gravel Hill Cemetery in Bryant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.