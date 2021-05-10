Thomas W. Joseph, 70, died Friday, May 7, 2021, in his Upland residence. He was born on June 30, 1950, the son of the late Denville and Faye Joseph.
Tom was a millwright for many years, working for Essex Wire and General Cable. He was a tinkerer and was always working on something. He liked to stay busy. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, and you could typically find him at a grandchild’s sporting event. He was so proud of his four grandchildren who joined the military.
