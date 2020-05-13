Thomas W. Cannon, age 68 of Elwood, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was born Oct. 20, 1951 in Elwood to William Charles and Patsy Ruth (Clark) Cannon. Tom attended St. Joseph School and Elwood schools, and was a 1970 graduate of Willkie High School in Elwood. He worked in production for 31 years at RCA in Marion until his retirement in 2016. He lived in Van Buren for over 20 years before returning to live in Elwood in 2019. Tom formerly coached girls’ softball and boy’s minor league and pee wee baseball. He enjoyed John Wayne movies, collecting coins, fishing, and bowling.
Tom’s family includes 4 children; Thomas Cannon (Doug Harvey) of Kokomo, Myriah Cannon (Tina McCoin) of Elwood, Josh Cannon (Tosha Koopman) of Elwood, and Owen Gunyon of Van Buren; sister; Ruth (Rick) Davis; sister-in-law; Sara Cannon; and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers; Michael Cannon and John Robert Cannon; and granddaughter; Makenzie Cannon.
Due to restrictions on public gatherings, a semi-private funeral will be conducted at 4:00 pm on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Brad Moore officiating. Visitation is from 2 to 4 pm prior to the funeral on Friday. Attendance is limited to 25 people in the chapel. Cremation will follow the services. Tom’s funeral will be video recorded and uploaded to the funeral home website following the service. Memorials: Elwood Animal Shelter through the funeral home. Online condolences: copherfeslermay.com.
