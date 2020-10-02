Thomas "Tommy" Eugene Bishop, 74, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born in Marion to the late Newton and Mabel Bishop on Sunday, March 24, 1946.
Tommy graduated from Marion High School in 1964 and was employed for two years at Ameritech Corporation as a Cable Splicer Technician prior to enlisting in the United States Marine Corps in 1966. He was trained as a Naval Aviation Fire Control Technician, achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class E-5, and was honorably discharged on January 1, 1970, in Cherry Pointe, North Carolina. He met and married Joyce Lee Wright (Bishop) of New Bern, North Carolina, on June 6, 1970. Shortly after their union, he and Joyce returned to his birth home of Marion.
Tommy was an avid reader who had a fondness for materials focused on his chosen field of electronics. Additionally, he enjoyed ice fishing and bow hunting. He also loved roller skating, which he enjoyed until ten years ago when he was sidelined with a knee injury.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Joyce Lee; sister, Diana Kirk of Detroit, MI; godson, Marlen Bobson of Indianapolis; and five sons and one daughter, Thomas Eugene Stewart of Las Vegas, NV, Joseph Andrews of Atlanta, GA, Rodney Carter of Marion, Tina (Fredrick) Benson of Fort Wayne, and Randall Bishop of Atlanta, GA.
The family will receive visitors from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
A private, graveside service for Tommy will be held at Marion National Cemetery at a later date. Reverend C.L. Adams will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674; online at https://www.heart.org/; or via phone (800)-242-8721.
The family would like to extend an acknowledgement of thanks...because you cared, you prayed.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
