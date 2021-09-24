Thomas “Tom” Hollen Combs, 71, passed peacefully at his home in Columbia City on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Tom was born on March 14, 1950, at home in East Bernstadt, Kentucky, to Hollen and Ruby Combs.
Tom’s love of cars started at the age of 16. His first car was a brand new 1965 442 right off the showroom floor. Tom owned classic cars all of his life and was proud of his cars winning first place at several car shows. He began drag racing in 1998 at Bunker Hill and participated in the sport for nearly ten years. His wife, Bobbi Combs, served as his one and only crew member and started him each and every race. As an avid NASCAR and Professional Drag Racing fan, he did not miss a chance to watch a race.
