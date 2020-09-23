Thomas T. Toland, 76, of Geneva, died Sept. 22.
He was born on Dec. 16, 1943, in Jay County to John Kenneth Toland and Audrey D. (Rigby) Toland. He married Rhonda Gail (Woodard) Toland on November 29, 1969.
Family and friends may gather at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N Washington St., Geneva on Sept. 25 from noon to 2 p.m.
A service will be held at Downing – Glancy Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Sept. 25. Interment will follow at Studebaker Cemetery in Adams County.
Memorials: Geneva Volunteer Fire Department 200 E. Line St. Geneva, IN. 46740.
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com.
