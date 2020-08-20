Thomas P. Wilson, 60, passed away in Marion General Hospital on August 18, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1960 in Muncie to the late William R. and Janet (Chestnut) Wilson.
Thomas graduated from Cowan High School, Muncie in 1978. In 1982 he received his Bachelors of Science in Education from Ball State University. On June 14, 2002 he married Regiena “Giena” Pence, she survives. Thomas worked as a retail manager for many years with Kay’s Jewelry and later Superior Auto. Thomas enjoyed fishing and listening to music. But, more important to him was his family and friends. He will be remembered for the love he had for them, his generous heart and the time he was able to spend with them.
Survivors include his wife, Regiena “Giena” Wilson, Marion; children, Analica (George) Hunter, Chicago, Illinois; Daniel P. Wilson, Norfolk, Virginia; brother, Mike (Jukie) Wilson, Ypsilanti, Michigan; step-mother, Anne Wilson, Muncie; several step-brothers and step-sisters, Muncie area; father-in-law, Reggie (Ida) Pence, Marion; mother-in-law, Delores Pence, Marion; brother-in-law, Mike Pence, Marion; sister-in-law, Carrie (Larry) Amos, Albany; Beth (Todd) Cabra, Fort Worth, Texas; nephews, Jason Johnson, Marion; Tryston (Kat) Johnson, Fort Worth Texas; Brandon Amos, Marion; Jacob Cabra, Fort Worth, Texas; nieces, Morgan and Paige Cabra, both of Fort Worth, Texas; Brandi Pence (Lloyd Johnson), Marion; Janna (Jeremy) Kitchen, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Carina Wilson, Ypsilanti, Michigan; several step-nephews and step-nieces, Muncie area; special great-nephews, Mikey Neil, Marion; Lloyd Johnson and Liam Johnson, Marion; Grayson Kitchen, Ann Arbor, Michigan; best friend, B.J. (Mecca) White and kids, Girard, Illinois.
A memorial service will be held August 23, 2020 at 4:00 pm in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana, with Pastor Al Soultz officiating. The family will receive visitors prior to the service from 2-4 pm in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.