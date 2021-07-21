Thomas P. Bates, 73, Gas City, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Monticello, Kentucky, on Wednesday, June 30, 1948, to Jim and Daisy (Melton) Bates. On March 30, 1987, he married Sherida L. Brown, and she survives.
Thomas attended high school in Wayne Co. Kentucky and worked at General Motors for 37 years. He was a member and past Master of the Masonic Lodge of Converse Lodge #601. He attended Friendship Baptist Church and he played guitar for many years with One Way Heaven Bound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.