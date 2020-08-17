Thomas Lee Redding, age 77, of Roanoke, died Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. Thursday at Bailey-Love Mortuary. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory in Huntington County with military funeral rites performed by VFW Post #2689 of Huntington. Please follow local recommendations for face coverings and social distancing during all events.
Preferred memorials are to The Salvation Army of Huntington County, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
