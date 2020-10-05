Thomas L. Nelson, 79, passed away in Fort Wayne on May 3, 2020. He was born to the late Robert and Cora B. (Furtrel) Nelson on July 16, 1940. Thomas is survived by his children, Laura Circle (Brian Blosser), Nappanee; David W. Nelson, Gas City.
A private burial will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Marion National Cemetery, 1700 East 38th Street, Marion, Indiana. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Gas City Chapel, 200 North 7th Street, Gas City, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
