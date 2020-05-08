Thomas L. Nelson, 79, passed away in Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne on May 3, 2020. He was born to the late Robert and Cora B. (Furtrel) Nelson on July 16, 1940.
He was a resident of Grant County his entire life and served honorably in the United States Navy and later the Navy Reserves from 1963-1965. He was employed with Owens Illinois until their closure. He then worked for General Corp and retired in 2001. Thomas was known as “Walking Tom” to the Gas City Community where he made many friends and never met a stranger. Tom was a talented cutler and made countless hunting knives and straight blade knives.
Thomas is survived by his children, Laura Circle (Brian Blosser), Nappanee; David W. Nelson, Gas City; brothers, Clarence (Connie) Nelson, Fairmount; Millo (Bonnie) Nelson, Marion; sister, Mello Sue (Don) Herring, Jonesboro; grandchildren, Christina (Matt) Gavendia; Nina Circle; great grandchildren, Karsten Gavendia, Isaac Gavendia, Ian Gavendia, Evangeline Gavendia and Harper Circle.
He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Nelson and John Nelson; grandson, Patrick Circle.
A private burial will be held at the Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion, Indiana at a later date. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Gas City Chapel, 200 N. Seventh St., Gas City, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
