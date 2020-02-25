Thomas L. Brown, age 81, of Lakeside Marblehead, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, died at 12:47 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Stein Hospice Center in Sandusky, Ohio.
Tom was born on Aug. 28, 1938 in Wapakoneta, Ohio.
Visitation from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Friday at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Trace Hinesley and Claudette Bangs officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Huntington.
Preferred memorials to Stein Hospice Center, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary.
