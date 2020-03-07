Thomas Joseph Johnston, 67, born Nov. 21, 1952 in Marion passed away Mar. 1, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Tom was a graduate of Marion High School in 1971. Several years after graduation Tom moved to Indianapolis where he joined the Chemlawn Company (now Trugreen) and also is where his son Jai was born in 1971. A company advancement moved them to Dallas which is where he met his wife of 40 years, Esther, and they had a son, Justin, born in 1980. They relocated several times with his company to Houston, Thousand Oaks, California, and later back to Dallas. At the time of his death Tom was a product specialist for the Trane Corporation.
Tom was known for his love of family, friends, outdoor sports and the Dallas Cowboys. He never met a stranger and at the time of his passing his family was joined by family friends from both coasts and as far away as Australia.
Tom was preceded in death by both of his parents Edna May and Lester Johnston. He is survived by his sons, Justin and Jai and one grandson, Khalil.
His is also survived by sisters, Donna (Burchick), Mary, Sherry (Mossburg), and brother John.
Private family services have been completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.