Thomas Garold Hettig, 74, of Marion, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home in Hospice Care on April 18, 2021. Cremation will take place.

Tom was born March 18, 1947 in Benton Harbor, Michigan to Darwin and Jean (Prillwitz) Hettig. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Benton Harbor. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1965, and then entered the United States Navy for a two-year tour.

