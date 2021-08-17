Thomas G. Watson, 89, of Fairmount, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 At Summitville Health and Living.
Tom was born in Fairmount, Indiana on March 10, 1932, son of the late Harold and Marie (Felton) Watson. Tom attended Fairmount High School and served his country in the Army from 1957-1959. He was stationed in Berlin for 18 months. Tom was a fork life driver at Essex for 42 years, retiring in 1994. He married Christine Watson on January 9, 1960. She preceded him in death on Feb, 8, 2021 after 61 years of marriage. Tom was a member of the Upland Christian Church. He enjoyed fishing, camping at Sports Lake and woodworking.
