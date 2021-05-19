Thomas F. Elkins went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, May 17, 2021. He was born in Jonesboro, Indiana on Oct. 30, 1936 to Oral and Nanny Marie (Whybrew) Elkins. He graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1954. He was a barber at Vic McKees Barber Shop in Marion, then retired from Thomson (RCA). He enjoyed going to local race tracks, campfires, spending time with family, and traveling. He was a member of Grace Community Church, in Marion.
Special thanks to Nikki Moon for all the care put forth in caring for dad, to Reece and Trisha Manning, Jamey Moon and Kathy Mason for opening up their homes for several months to care for him, Heart to Heart Hospice and Gerri & Tammy at Home Health Solution for their care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.