Thomas Edward Shildmyer, age 86, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at home in Greenfield, Indiana. He was born November 18, 1934 in Marion, Indiana to Harry A. and Helen Shildmyer.
Thomas graduated from St. Paul's High School in Marion, Indiana. He worked for Western Electric in Indianapolis for 19 years. He was then transferred to AT&T in Phoenix, where he worked until retirement. He was actively involved in the Moose Lodge, Fraternal Order of Police, American Legion, AmVets, and was former Knights of Columbus. He served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict.
