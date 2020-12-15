Thomas E. "Tom" Colley, 68, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at his home, in Marion. Tom was born on June 9, 1952, in Seattle, Washington, to the late William H. and Sarah Lee (Saye) Colley. Tom attended Marion High School and was inducted into the Grant County Sports Hall of Fame with the 1969 Marion Giants Football Team. He was a veteran of the US Army. Tom was married to Beverly (Marshall) Colley, she preceded him in death, on November 14, 2013. Tom was a Funeral Director for 30 years retiring in 2001 from Raven Funeral Home in Marion, IN. He was a member of the Marion Moose Lodge #253, American Legion Post #10 Marion, he served as the first Chairman of the Indiana Funeral Directors Emergency Response Team and was a member of the Indiana Funeral Directors Association. Tom was a Deputy Coroner, an EMT, an Insurance Agent, and served on the Advisory Board of the Grant County Senior Citizen Center for many years. He owned and operated ATC small engine repair shop and later Quality Care Ambulance Service for 20 years.
Tom was a nice, smart, hard-working, confident, and a no-nonsense kind of guy, who will be dearly missed.
