Thomas E. “Tom” Ashley, age 76, of Huntington, died at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2019 at Markle Health and Rehabilitation.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Evangelical United Methodist Church, 1000 Flaxmill Road, Huntington, Indiana.
Preferred memorials are to Lewy Body Dementia Association, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.bailey love.com. Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Thomas E. “Tom” Ashley.
