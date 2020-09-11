Thomas D. "Tom" Winslow, 77, of Fairmount, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Marion General Hospital.
Tom was born in Peru, Indiana, on October 7, 1942, son of the late Thomas and Mabel (Durham) Winslow. He graduated from Bunker Hill High in 1960, and went on to serve in the Air Force for 4 years. He married Roberta K. Garner on November 12, 1961. Roberta preceded him in death on August 17, 2018. Tom worked for the Chronicle Tribune for 34 years and was a member of Center Christian Church. Tom loved his family and enjoyed reading and collecting rabbit figurines when he was younger.
Tom is survived by his four children, Brian (Melissa) Winslow, Jonesboro, Lynne Jessup, Fairmount, Brett (Kimberlee) Winslow, Fairmount, and Vickie Winslow, Indianapolis; four grandchildren, Jodie (Todd) Rudy, Jeff (Sara) Jessup, Seth Winslow, and Sarah (Adam) Smith. and 5 great-grandchildren.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; wife; step-father, Kenneth York; and son-in-law, Bill Jessup.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 South Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana, where a visitation will be held on Sunday, September 13, from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Tom Jones officiating. Burial will take place at Park Cemetery, Fairmount, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Center Christian Church in care of the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
In accordance with state guidelines, masks will be required.
