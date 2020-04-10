Thomas C. Maddox, 76, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. Tom was born on Jan. 13, 1944, to the late Sherman and Florence Maddox. He graduated from Van Buren High School and then joined the Army. While serving in Germany, Tom fell in love with Inge Lenz. She came to America with him, and they were married on Jan. 16, 1971. They celebrated 48 wonderful years of marriage before Inge passed just six months ago, on Oct. 1, 2019. Tom and Inge loved to travel, and they were able to visit most of Europe and America, along with a few other countries. Tom worked in production for many years at Chrysler in Kokomo before finally retiring. Tom was a faithful member of Brookhaven Wesleyan Church for 40 years, and he was a big help with God’s Love Food Pantry. He was a very giving man and did missionary work in Czechoslovakia and Honduras. He also was great at carpentry and built apartments in Gas City. Tom was a great man with the friendliest smile. To know Tom was to love Tom. It was impossible to meet him and not feel the love in his heart for people. He was a great father and grandfather, and he will be missed immensely by his family and friends.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Leann (Neil) Dixon, Franklin; grandson, Jared (Leanne) Short, Franklin; granddaughter, Mekinzie (Aaron) Kearney, Demotte; sister, Sheryl Everhart, Gas City; great-grandchildren, Maddox and Maren Short, and Elaina Kearney; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Florence; wife, Inge; sisters, Shirley Miller and Linda Jeffries; and brother, Sherman Maddox, Jr.
Arrangements for Tom have been entrusted to the College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Due to concerns with Covid-19, the family will be holding private services with burial at Gardens of Memory, and will have a public celebration of life service at a later date.
Contributions made in memory of Tom may be made to God’s Love Food Pantry at Brookhaven, in care of the funeral home. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneral home.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.