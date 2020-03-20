Thomas “Topper” Roy Alexander, 65, died March 17, 2020 at Miller’s Merry Manor Nursing Home.
He was born in Hartford City on March 16, 1955 to Leo E. Alexander and Melba Ilene (Sills) Alexander.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City, IN. Burial will follow at Jones Cemetery in Wells County.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348.
Online condolences: www.keplingerfuneralhome.com.
