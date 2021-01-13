Thomas A. Madras, age 85, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at his home in Herculaneum, MO. He was born in Erie, PA on August 31st, 1935, a son of the late Stanley and Sophie Kozik Madras.
Tom was most proud of his service in the Marines. He also attended college on the G.I. Bill at Gannon University where he received a degree in accounting. Tom worked in accounting throughout his life which brought him from Oil City, PA to Marion, IN for 20 years and finally Herculaneum where he and his beloved wife Donna retired. Tom was a voracious reader, a news junkie, lover of foreign movies/t.v. shows and his dog Pookie. His most treasured times were when he and his brothers would get together over the years.
