Theresa M. Tegarden, 86, Marion, passed away at 4:17 pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Marion. She was born in Oakmulgee, Oklahoma, on Friday, August 17, 1934, to Carlos and Opal (Peterson) Andre'. She graduated from Hartford City High School.
Theresa worked as a salesperson with Brandt's Jewelry. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Altar Rosary Society, Circle Four, and Daughters of Isabella.
(0) comments
