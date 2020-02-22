It is with great sadness that the family of Theresa Ann “Teri” Fedewa announce her passing on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the age of 59.
Teri will be lovingly remembered by her children Michelle, Aaron and Donnie Tooley; also, by her brother, Rick (Ginger) Fedewa and by her mother, Rita Fedewa.
Calling hours for family and friends will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash.
Those who desire can make donations to the Wabash County Animal Shelter.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
