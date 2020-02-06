Theola (Bay) Spratt Freshwater was born Sept. 2, 1932 to the union of late Isaac and Theola Spratt in Minter City, Mississippi. She departed this life on, Jan. 30, 2020, in her home surrounded with family.
Theola Freshwater leaves to cherish her memories, her precious children; daughters, Rose M. Black of St. Paul, Minnesota, Shelly J. Reeves of Marion, Indiana. Sons, Joe Louis Neifer (Lynnice), Allen Freshwater (Myra), of Minneapolis, Minnesota. James L. Freshwater (Carolyn) of Indianapolis, Indiana. Andrew L. Freshwater (Fulisa), Jessie L. Freshwater (Misty), Jerry D. Freshwater (Ashley) all of Marion, Indiana. She also raised her grandkids as her own – James W. Black Jr, Synovia A. Freshwater, Sharmaine Black, Andrew Freshwater Jr, Derrick D. Freshwater, Jovon Freshwater, Kaleb and Kobe Freshwater and Goddaughter Latrina Jackson, and many more great grandchildren. Other survivors, sister Lorraine Whitson of Minneapolis, Minnesota, brother Isaac Spratt (Sarah) of Schlater, Mississippi, special sister-in-laws; Laura Hill Spratt of Chicago, Illinois, Rubie Jackson of St. Louis, Missouri, Ella Bee Knight, Cora Lee of California, and special nephew JC Mosley of Marion, Indiana, and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marcella Freshwater, son Marcella Freshwater Jr, daughter Deborah Winter, great granddaughter Brianna Black, parents Isaac and Theola Spratt. Sisters Bessie M. Bolden, Irene and Mary Spratt. Brothers, Stanford, Joe Louis and Robert Spratt, brother-in law Eddie L. Bolden and a very special niece Minnie Lee Bledsoe. Services held at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 12 p.m. Calling will be Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 from 6 p.m. til 8 p.m. at the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service Marion, Indiana.
