Theodore "Ted" F. Wohlheter, 89, of Marion, passed away at 10:28 am on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Amboy on August 10, 1931, and was the son of Eva Delight (Wise) Wohlheter. On August 5, 1952, he married Katherine Key, and she survives.
Ted graduated from Converse High School in 1949. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War. Ted was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, and United Nations Service Medal. He achieved the rank of Corporal and was honorably discharged. Following his military service, Ted worked as a machinist for General Motors in Marion, retiring after over 25 years of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.