Thelma D. Brown, of Sturgis, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Ascension Borghess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan, at the age of 99. She was born on May 7, 1922, in Salisbury, North Carolina, to Henry Lee and Annie Cloer, one of five children who preceded her in death.
Thelma felt a calling to serve God at a young age. She traveled across the country to Azusa Bible College in California at age 17 to pursue a career in ministry. There, she married Rev. D. Wayne Brown, and they began their life of service to God. Their first pastorates were in Montrose and Long Beach, California. Wanting to be closer to family, they moved east to Croswell and then Flint, Michigan, where they served Flint First Church for twelve wonderful years. During these years, Thelma also raised two children and obtained her Ministerial license and a B.A. in Elementary Education from Eastern Michigan University.
