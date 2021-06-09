Terry "Newt" Newton 73 Marion passed away unexpectedly at Community North Rehabilitation Center, Indianapolis, Indiana, February 7th, 2021. Terry was born April 12, 1947 to Lovell and Mildred (O' Connor) Newton. He grew up in Fairmount Indiana, moving to Marion in 1987.
Terry retired from Marion General Hospital after 35 years returning to volunteer for an additional 5 years. Terry never met a stranger, loved to make people laugh especially at his never-ending jokes and was a huge Elvis fan. He also had a love for history, airplanes, and Corvettes.
