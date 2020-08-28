Terry Lee Welch, 71, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Bethel Center Church of the Brethren, 1770 W. St. Rd. 26, Hartford City. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at the church.
He will be cremated.
Memorials may be made Bethel Center Church of the Brethren.
Due to Covid-19 - rules and regulations according to the CDC be followed while in the church a mask is required, but the family really would like to encourage others to wear one at the visitation and funeral.
