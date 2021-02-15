Terry Lee Timmons, 62, passed away on Monday, Feb.15, 2021 in LaFontaine while awaiting his second kidney transplant. Terry was born on Jan. 13,1959, to the late James and Rosaline “Freda” Timmons, in Marion, Indiana.
Terry attended Mississinewa High School. He worked many years in the automotive industry. He previously worked at Sinclair Glass Company, Foster-Forbes Glass Company, and as a mechanic at TNT Auto Service. Terry was a family man and enjoyed gatherings and cookouts with his family. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, mushroom hunting, the outdoors, camping, cookouts, and being with his family. He was particularly looking forward to the annual Patoka Lake camping trip and his annual Hobo Cookout.
