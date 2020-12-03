Terry Lee Smith, 71, Marion, passed away at 3:49 am on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. A lifelong resident of Marion, Terry was born on Wednesday, March 2, 1949, to Tommy and Evelyn (Long) Smith.
Terry was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving from July 12, 1966, to August 31, 1969, during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.