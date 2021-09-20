Terry Lee Malott, 74, of Marion, passed away at 3:09 pm on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Marion General Hospital, following a long battle with multiple health issues, including COPD and emphysema. He was born in Wabash, Indiana, on Saturday, December 7, 1946, to Bobby Malott and Jeanne (Meek) Ringle. On July 3, 1998, he married Carol Wagner-Bullard, who survives.
Terry graduated from Marion High School and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was the proud recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star and achieved the rank of Private. Following his honorable discharge, Terry was a firefighter for 18 years with the City of Marion Fire Department, retiring in 2005. He was an avid bowler and was inducted into the Grant County Bowling Hall of Fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.