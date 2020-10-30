Terry L. Thiellen, 81, Marion, passed away in his home at 12:16 pm on Friday, October 23, 2020. Born in Pawnee City, Nebraska, on Friday, August 18, 1939, Terry was the son of Joseph and Alyce (Colson) Thiellen.
Terry was a veteran of the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division. Following his military service, he worked at Pierce Governor, Malleable Foundry, and General Motors, from which he retired in 1991 after 16 1/2 years. Terry enjoyed reading, history/geneaology, and fishing. He also liked flying model airplanes and riding his motorcycle.
