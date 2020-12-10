Terry L. Talbott, age 73, departed life on Dec. 6 in Dunedin, Florida. Terry was born to Myrtle (Glancy) Talbott and Merrill D. Talbott in November of 1947 in Marion, Indiana. Terry graduated from Marion High School, Indiana Wesleyan University (Bachelors Degree), and Ball State University (Master & Education Specialist degrees).
He is survived by his two daughters Laura Talbott-Forbes (Birmingham, Alabama) and Jennifer Talbott (Birmingham, Alabama) and granddaughters Jayla, Lauriana, Laykyn Forbes and Reece Talbott. In addition, he is survived by his devoted partner and wonderful caregiver Debby Slusser (Dunedin, Florida) and his sister Merrilyn Colliver (Greenville, Ohio). He was preceded in death by his oldest sister Betty Cain (Marion, Indiana).
