Terry L. Stephenson, 75, of Van Buren, IN passed away at 4:00AM Thursday, December 24, 2020 at University Nursing Center in Upland, IN. She was born on Tuesday, December 4, 1945 in Grant County to Paul and Betty (Clark) Kramer. Terry married Thomas Edward Stephenson on Saturday, June 29, 1963 in Grant County. She was a graduate of Van Buren High School in 1963.
Terry had worked for the grocery store in Van Buren, the hardware store also in Van Buren, and CASA of Grant County. She was a member of the Home Economics Club and loved antiquing.
