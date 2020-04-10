Terry L. Dickerson, 66, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his Fowlerton, Indiana residence.
Terry was born on July 18, 1956, in Muncie, Indiana, son of the late Carl Eugene Dickerson Sr. and Asondra (Hoheimer) Dickerson who survives in Fowlerton. He attended Madison-Grant Schools. Terry had worked at Active Products for 14 years, where he had been a crane operator and press operator. He was past president of the UAW Local 977 of Marion. Terry was patient, easy going, and a peace keeper. He loved being outdoors where he enjoyed mushroom hunting, deer hunting and fishing.
Terry is survived by his daughter Angela Dickerson, Marion; grandchildren, Michael Bartrum and Dillon McDaniel, both of Marion, and Audry Dickerson, Ft. Wayne; step-daughters, Teresa (David) Wick, Gas City, and Brandi (Joseph) Frankeberger, Owensboro, KY; and his friend, Debbie Dickerson, Gas City.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, Carl Sr. and brothers, Carl Eugene Dickerson Jr. and Clayton Dickerson.
Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 415 S. Main St., Fairmount, Indiana has been entrusted with Terry’s arrangements. There will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 115 W. Washington St. #1180-South, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armes huntfuneralhome.com.
