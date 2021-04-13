Terry Johnson, 71, of Marion, passed away at 8:34 am on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. He was born in Laurel, Mississippi, on November 9, 1949, to Booker Johnson, Sr., and Margaret Johnson. On September 1, 1994, he married Kathleen Jones, and she survives.
Terry served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he worked as a Probation Officer for Grant County, Guidance Counselor and Executive Director at Grace House, and a teacher at Ivy Tech. He was a member of Bethel Worship Center.
