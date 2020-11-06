Terry J. Underwood, 72, passed away unexpectedly and too soon on Thursday, morning, November 5, 2020. He was born on April 24, 1948 to Barbara (Winans) and Gerrald Underwood in Marion, Indiana.
He leaves behind his wife, Vicki (Richards), two daughters, Tisha Southwood, Linden, and Tara Underwood, Marion; granddaughter Katlyn (Adam) Montana, New York; granddaughter Lucia Southwood, Linden; granddaughter Scarlet; a grandson Toby, Marion; and a great-grandson Michael Montana, brother Mike Underwood and sister-in-law Jane Underwood both of Fairmount. Other deceased family include his parents; a brother Jim Underwood, and sister-in-law, Elaine Underwood. He also was uncle to several beloved nieces and nephews.
