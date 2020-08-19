Terry Eldon Russell, 65, Marion, passed away at 3:31 pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in his home. He was born in Marion on Saturday, February 12, 1955, to James and Mildred (Gosnell) Russell.
The family will receive visitors from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Terry's life will begin at 2:00 pm. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park at a later time.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
