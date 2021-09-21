Terry Delorne Mathias, 73, of Marion, passed away at 11:38 am on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Marion on August 31, 1948, to Robert D. and Mary E. (Downing) Mathias. On March 30, 1973, he married Kathy Jo Carter, who survives.
Terry graduated from Marion High School and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, 2 Overseas Bars, and a Purple Heart. He was an M14 and M16 marksman with rifle bars. He achieved the rank of SP4 and was honorably discharged. Following Terry's military service, he was a housekeeper for 38 years with VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System in Marion, retiring in 2009. He was a member of the American Legion Post 10 in Marion and the NRA.
