Terry Ann (Ricketts-Sizemore) Bell, 53, Marion, passed away at 6:12 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. She was born in Marion on Friday, May 27, 1966, to Ted (Cindy) Ricketts, Sr., and Emley (Mark Hurd) Sizemore. On August 29, 2009, she married her loving husband, Richard Bell, in Matter Park.
Terry worked several years as a cashier with Walgreens. She liked to go fishing and go to auctions. She especially enjoyed riding on the golf cart with her husband to Matthews, Gas City, and Van Buren. They also enjoyed going to Mississinewa 1812 to walk around. Terry was an animal lover of cats, horses, and dogs, and she particularly loved being with her dogs. She will also be remembered for how much she loved people and how people loved her in return. She was a hard person to dislike. Before she got sick, she used to sew, quilt, and make puzzles.
She is survived by her parents; her husband, Richard; son, Anthony “Levi” Scheidt of TN; sisters, Rhonda Kay Sizemore of Marion and Joy Roberts of Gas City; brothers, David Earl Sizemore of Manchester, TN, Ted Ricketts, Jr., and Matthew Ricketts; sisters-in-law, Laura Circle of Marion and Linda Thompson of Noblesville; nieces and nephews, Thomas Bragg, Katheryn Funk, Anna (Erik) Conkling, Benjamin Funk, Sarah (Dan) Plumlee, and Audrey Thompson; cousin, Melissa Campbell; and several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Tony Ricketts, and grandmother, Catherine N. Bragg.
At Terry’s request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Ste. 526, Dallas, TX 75244.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
