Terrell ‘Terry’ J. Conner, 81, passed away in Wesleyan Health and Rehabilitation Center, Marion on Mar. 14, 2020. He was born in Sweetser on May 26, 1938 to the late Chalmer S. and Ecnota “Pat” (Grim) Conner.
Terry lived most of his life in Grant County. He graduated from Marion High School in 1956. Terry served proudly in the United States Marines Corps from 1956-1959. On Aug. 26, 1961 he married Patricia J. Robbins. She survives. Terry worked for Dana Corporation as a forklift operator until his retirement in 1999. He attended and was actively involved at The Gathering and Man4man. In addition to going to church Terry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. Terry was an assistant chaplain at Pendleton CIF. Most of all Terry loved spending time with his granddaughter who was the joy of his life.
He is also survived by his son, Keith (Christy) Conner, Marion; sister, Sharon Milam; granddaughter, Grace Elizabeth Conner, Marion.
In accordance with the family wishes, a private graveside service with military honors will be held at the Marion National Cemetery.
Please direct memorial contributions to Man4man, 415 Main Street, Anderson, Indiana 46016.
Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion was entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.owen weilertduncan.com
