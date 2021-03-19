Teresa S. Shildmyer, 72, Marion, passed away in her home at 10:31 am on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, April 8, 1948, to William and Ludaweka (Kahlenbeck) Shildmyer.
Teresa attended St. Paul Catholic School and worked 30+ years with General Tire and then worked at American Woodmark for 13+ years. She loved playing Bingo, going to Anderson and watching the horse-racing, and enjoyed watching stockcar races.
