Teresa Darlene Elliott, 53, died on Dec. 5, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn Jean Elliott; father, Robert Lorenzo Elliott Jr.; brother, Robert Elliott; sister, Jana Elliott; foster mom, Doris Meyer. She leaves behind to cherish her memory two loving sons, Robert Walton and wife Liz, David Keith Meyer and wife Katie; seven grandchildren, Zethan, Zayden, Zadrihanna, Mariah, Aydan, Kevin and Jace; and numerous other family members and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.