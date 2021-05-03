Teresa D. Gilbert, 62, passed away at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. She was born on July 19, 1958, to Dale and the late Lora Jean Grabow. She graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1976, and worked close to 30 years at United Technologies in Huntington. Teresa enjoyed going for nature walks, photography, and bird watching. More than anything, she loved her grandchildren, they are her pride and joy.
Teresa is survived by her father, Dale; son, Andy (Lee Bruce) Gilbert, Andrews; grandchildren, John and Jubilee Gilbert; and siblings, Lorene (Brent) McClure, Kokomo, Don Grabow, Converse, and Lisa (Tom) Dennison, Converse.
